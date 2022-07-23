SC summons Hamza, Dost Mazari on petition filed by PTI, PML-Q

Supreme Court of Pakistan summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari

SC summons Hamza Shehbaz also

The court declared the application against the Deputy Speaker’s ruling admissible

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari at 2 pm today while hearing the case on the petition filed against the ruling Mazari gave yesterday after the voting for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

As per sources in the know, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial headed the three-member bench and adjourned the hearing after summoning the deputy speaker and CM Hamza Shehbaz.

The court said that the Deputy Speaker should also bring all the records of the election and defend himself before the court.

At the onset of the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar informed the apex court that there were 370 members in the House yesterday. Pervaiz Elahi got 186 votes while Hamza secured 179 votes. Constitutionally, Elahi won the Chief Minister’s election, but the Deputy Speaker rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members.

“According to the Supreme Court decision, under Article 63A, members can vote only on the instructions of the parliamentary party,” he added.

CJ Umar Ata Bandial maintained that the deputy speaker was called personally and notices were also issued to other parties. “Advocate General is also called for assistance,” he added.

The court declared the application against the Deputy Speaker’s ruling admissible and adjourned the further hearing till 2pm and issued notices to all the parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muslim League-Q rejected the decision of the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly and filed an application in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry through Advocate Amir Saeed Ran at 1:30 am.

