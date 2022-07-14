Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • SC verdict exposed Imran Khan’s lies of ‘regime change’: PM
SC verdict exposed Imran Khan’s lies of ‘regime change’: PM

SC verdict exposed Imran Khan’s lies of ‘regime change’: PM

Articles
Advertisement
SC verdict exposed Imran Khan’s lies of ‘regime change’: PM

Image: File

Advertisement
  • The prime minister termed it “utterly shameful” how Imran Khan tried to undermine the Constitution
  • Justice Bandial also said that the April 3 ruling failed to qualify for the protection of the internal proceedings of parliament under Article 69(1)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court had exposed the pack of lies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan who did propaganda about the no-confidence vote as the ‘regime change’.

Advertisement

“Honourable Supreme Court’s detailed judgement on Vote of No Confidence exposes the lies and propaganda indulged in by Imran Khan and company,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister termed it “utterly shameful” how Imran Khan tried to undermine the Constitution and manufactured the lie of “regime change”.

“The judgement is a must-read for everyone,” he stressed.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a detailed judgement explaining the reasons behind its decision to set aside a controversial ruling by the National Assembly speaker on April 3 that dismissed the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan.

In the verdict authored by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the top judge stated that by dismissing the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, Speaker Qasim Suri prima facie breached his constitutional duty.

Justice Bandial also said that the April 3 ruling failed to qualify for the protection of the internal proceedings of parliament under Article 69(1) as it was “not the outcome of a vote in the national assembly instead, it was a unilateral decision”.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FM Bilawal arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting
FM Bilawal arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story