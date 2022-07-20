SC will play role in providing voting right to overseas: Rashid

Sheikh Rashid moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the incumbent government for obstructing the voting right of overseas Pakistanis

Rashid said that he has hopes that the top court will play its role

He also maintained that things have gone out of the government’s hands

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the incumbent government for obstructing the voting right of overseas Pakistanis.

He was addressing the media outside the apex court. Sheikh Rashid said that he has hopes that the top court will play its role in this regard.

Rashid also underscored that he will stand with Imran Khan adding that where ever Khan is, he will be with him.

He also alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari conducts the buying and selling of votes.

The former minister also said in a tweet that the country has been heading towards a similar situation like in Sri Lanka adding that it is the incumbent government’s responsibility to fix it.

Advertisement

He also maintained that things have gone out of the government’s hands and now its high time for the next general elections.

Rashid said that the current government has not received anything even after the agreement with the IMF, while the dollar has also skyrocketed.

Also Read No one can impose Article 6, Sheikh Rashid challenges Sheikh Rashid challenged the government to impose Article 6 He said that...