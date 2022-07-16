SCO Secretary General to visit Pakistan on July 21

ISLAMABAD: Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming will pay a two-day visit of Pakistan from July 21-22.

The secretary general told media that he will visit Pakistan and India before going to Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, for foreign ministers meeting by end of this month. He said the relevant arrangements for his meetings with the Pakistani leadership are underway.

Zhang Ming shared the outcome of his visits to five SCO member states and said that he hoped to listen to views of all members states on current international situation on promoting regional and international peace and development and how to advance SCO’s development.

To a question about the SCO summit likely to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16 this year, he said eight member-states have confirmed that their leaders will take part in the summit.

He said the format of the meetings is yet to be decided as the Covid-19 pandemic has not finished and is still spreading in different countries. However, he said that all the member-states are in favour of traditional format.

He said at a summit in Dushanbe last September, the SCO members signed a document on cooperation envisaging the launch of the procedure for granting SCO membership to Iran.

He confirmed that Belarus has officially applied to enter the organization as a full-fledged member and all the necessary procedures will begin soon.

Belarus still has observer status in this international organization, enabling the country to take part in meetings of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, as well as ministerial meetings on foreign economic and foreign trade activities.

He informed that the SCO member states are considering several initiatives to promote tourism to enhance people to people contacts once the Covid travel restriction eases. The SCO members have rich resources with respect to tourism which should be explored, he added.

Established in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO is a permanent intergovernmental international organization. It now comprises Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

