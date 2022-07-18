Secretary Information stresses media’s role in fostering national unity

Shahera Shahid, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, stated on Monday that the role of the media in building national solidarity is critical

Speaking at a conversation titled “Role of Mass Media in Promoting National Unity” here at the Information Service Academy, she stated that the information ministry had a tight connection with the mass media

the ministry is planning a variety of activities to commemorate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary appropriately

Advertisement

—————————————————————————————————

ISLAMABAD: Shahera Shahid, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, stated on Monday that the role of the media in building national solidarity is critical, BOL News reports.

Speaking at a conversation titled “Role of Mass Media in Promoting National Unity” here at the Information Service Academy, she stated that the information ministry had a tight connection with the mass media and that, despite numerous problems, it had to play a key role in modern times. “The world is changing, and we must change with it,” she continued.

According to Shahera Shahid, the ministry is planning a variety of activities to commemorate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary appropriately. She stated that ISA has arranged a critical conversation about the role of mass media in building national unity. The Information Academy, according to ISA Director General Saeed Javed, is planning several activities to commemorate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary.

Informative quiz programs about the country’s history were also planned, with students from various educational institutions participating. Former Federal Information Secretary Ashfaq Gondal stated that the security and rights of the ordinary man must be safeguarded for national cohesion.

He stated that rather than turning education into a profitable company, it should be connected with national and current necessities. The conversation was attended by Ahmed Talal, Hafsa Batul, Hamid Zahoor, Akhtar Javed, Sikandar Mehmood, Safdar Gardezi, Hameed Alam, Tahirim Ahsan, Sadia Aslam, Saba Yasir, and Sidra Hussain.

Advertisement

Also Read FY-2021-22: Rs12.629 billion granted for Interior Division projects During the fiscal year 2021-22, the government disbursed Rs12.629 billion against a...

The competition was judged by well-known journalist Munir Ahmed and former secretary Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal. Sidra Hussain, Hameed Alam, and Hafsa Batul were crowned first, second, and third place winners, respectively.

The competitors who achieved important positions in the competition received prizes from the Information Secretary.