Monsoon falls: Section 144 implemented across Balochistan

QUETTA: Amid the heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan, Section 144 has been implemented across the province, reported BOL News on Wednesday.

As per details, the recent monsoon falls have claimed 77 lives in Balochistan with 48 injured including men, women, and children with over 600 houses collapsed.

PDMA has released a report on the damage caused by rains and floods in Balochistan so far which holds that in Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah and Zhob eight dams have broken while the Kan Mehtarzai dam has also burst.

Hundreds of houses and cattle were swept away in the floods in different areas. Five people including women and children have swept away in the floods while 2 women and 3 children went missing.

Relief activities continue in areas, while a total of more than 600 houses have also collapsed across Balochistan.

Earlier, the local government issued an alert in the hospitals in light of the rain-related incidents in the province.

The government had also cancelled the Eid holidays for the health department staff and directives were issued for them to report to their respective departments.

