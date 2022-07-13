Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Monsoon falls: Section 144 implemented across Balochistan
Monsoon falls: Section 144 implemented across Balochistan

Monsoon falls: Section 144 implemented across Balochistan

Articles
Advertisement
Monsoon falls: Section 144 implemented across Balochistan
Advertisement
  • Amid the heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan, Section 144 has been implemented across the province
  • The recent monsoon falls have claimed 77 lives in Balochistan
  • Hundreds of houses and cattle were swept away in the floods in different areas
Advertisement

QUETTA: Amid the heavy monsoon rains in Balochistan, Section 144 has been implemented across the province, reported BOL News on Wednesday.

As per details, the recent monsoon falls have claimed 77 lives in Balochistan with 48 injured including men, women, and children with over 600 houses collapsed.

PDMA has released a report on the damage caused by rains and floods in Balochistan so far which holds that in Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah and Zhob eight dams have broken while the Kan Mehtarzai dam has also burst.

Hundreds of houses and cattle were swept away in the floods in different areas. Five people including women and children have swept away in the floods while 2 women and 3 children went missing.

Relief activities continue in areas, while a total of more than 600 houses have also collapsed across Balochistan.

Advertisement

Earlier, the local government issued an alert in the hospitals in light of the rain-related incidents in the province.

The government had also cancelled the Eid holidays for the health department staff and directives were issued for them to report to their respective departments.

Also Read

PAF carrying out rescue, relief operations in Balochistan
PAF carrying out rescue, relief operations in Balochistan

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is relentlessly carrying out rescue and relief...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Navy, PMSA and Customs seized 1,450 kg drugs at sea
Navy, PMSA and Customs seized 1,450 kg drugs at sea
Girls including victim seen in Lahore bullying clip suspended
Girls including victim seen in Lahore bullying clip suspended
India invites FM Bilawal Bhutto, CJP in SCO meeting    
India invites FM Bilawal Bhutto, CJP in SCO meeting    
LHC issues written decision of Toshakhana case
LHC issues written decision of Toshakhana case
OGRA denies reports of fuel, diesel shortage in Pakistan
OGRA denies reports of fuel, diesel shortage in Pakistan
Imran Khan directs workers to participate in protest over appointment of Mohsin Naqvi
Imran Khan directs workers to participate in protest over appointment of Mohsin Naqvi
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story