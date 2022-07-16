Security forces kill four terrorists in N Waziristan

The ISPR said Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged the movement of terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan. Image: File

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces had killed four terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged the movement of terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, the military’s press wing said.

The statement added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Last week, a soldier of the armed forces of Pakistan had embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Read more: Martyrdom of Lt Col Laiq Baig: ISPR issues details of incident

The military’s media wing had issued a brief statement stating that Sepoy Waheed Khan, aged 23, resident of Nowshera had embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly. It had stated that the area was being cleared to eliminate the threat of possible terrorists.

Earlier, at least three terrorists were killed after security forces had conducted an operation in North Wazirstan district.

According to the ISPR, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in Ghulam Khan Kalle area of North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the fire exchange, three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The military’s press wing had said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On July 16, two policemen were martyred when some unknown assailants opened fire at a check-post in Bara tehsil of Khyber district. According to police, the dead bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the attack on police personnel and condoled the martyrdom of the policemen.

He lauded the sacrifices of the martyrs for restoration of peace.