RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted two Intelligence Based Operations in different areas of North Waziristan District, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.

In the first operation, a high value terrorist commander was apprehended in injured condition, along with three other terrorists.

In the second operation, three terrorists got killed. Weapons, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from their possession.

“All the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group,” the ISPR said.

The armed forces’ media wing stated those terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens.

On July 15, a soldier was martyred as the Pakistan Army continued its operation in Ziarat area Balochistan after the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza.

Lt Col Laiq Baig was martyred after being abducted and shot by terrorists in Ziarat area of Balochistan. The army had launched an operation in Harnai to recover his cousin Omer Javed who was also kidnapped with him.

According to the latest statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations, during the recovery operation in Ziarat area, on night of July 14, a terrorist hideout was identified and cleared by security forces near Khost in the Khalifat mountains.