Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the authority concerned to tighten security on the main route of cattle market and other adjacent roads

The IG Sindh issued the order while presiding over a high-level meeting on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and the police regarding the establishment of peace in the province.

The measures were reviewed in detail and further necessary instructions were given to police high-ups.

Memon said that the security matters and measures included in the Eid-ul-Azha County Plan should be implemented in accordance with their spirit and the briefing of the police officers and Jawans deployed on security duties at the district level should be ensured.He said that in addition to places of Eid prayers, mosques, Imam Bargahs and places of communal sacrifice, the overall security of the main routes of the cattle market and the roads of the adjacent areas should be made very solid and extraordinary.

The IG Sindh said that the implementation of the code of conduct regarding the collection of sacrificial hides should be ensured and in this context the organizers of registered organizations/welfare institutions and other stakeholders should be taken into confidence.

Advertisement

Memon gave instructions to ensure the safety of passengers on all the highways of Sindh and to make the connections with the concerned highway/highway police more effective and better in all the police districts. The process of checking and monitoring on the exit/entry routes of Sindh province should also be ensured.

Additional IG Karachi, D Zonal DIGs and District SSPs Karachi participated directly in the meeting while DIGs of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas, Ranges and District SSPs participated through video link.