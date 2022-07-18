Senate Body: Fuel cost increased due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Senate Standing Committee on Energy informed the Senate that fuel prices have increased owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to an increase in tariffs, BOL News re[ports.

According to the details, the Committee, chaired by Saifullah Abro, was informed that the power tariff was connected to international fuel costs since energy was generated using imported furnace oil, coal, and RLNG.

Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Member Tariff, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), informed the committee on the Authority’s month-to-month decrease and rise of power prices in the name of fuel adjustment.Saifullah Abro stated that despite payment to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), consumers lacked access to energy. He sought a detailed explanation of the causes of the surprise tariff hike.

Senator Walid Iqbal highlighted the matter of a deceased Muridke (Punjab) citizen called Maqsood Ahmed who had gotten an electricity bill for Rs 41,100 for consuming 82 units.

He stated that the complainant’s family claimed that Maqsood died of a heart attack a few days after receiving the bill. In Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) response, however, the complainant’s name was listed as Bashir Ahmed, he added.The chief executive officer of LESCO informed the committee that Bashir Ahmed was the father of the complainant, who was involved in power theft and penalised in accordance with NEPRA regulations.

Additionally, Senator Walid Iqbal enquired about the exaggerated increase in May bills due in June. The CEO stated that the rise in costs was a result of higher use, which surged in May due to the warm weather.

Senator Saifullah Abro proposed that everyone implicated in stealing, regardless of socioeconomic rank, should be fined.

He instructed the CEO of LESCO to investigate the problem and report back at the next committee meeting. The Chairman Committee also addressed the explosion at the Guddu thermal plant, inquiring about the incident’s causes and the time required to restore the facility’s efficiency.

Officials of Central Power Generation Company Ltd (GENCO) stated that a four-member investigation team had been created and that its report will be completed in the coming days. The repair was in progress and must be finished within 90 days; the incident would incur an additional 20 to 30 days of delay. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed addressed the issue of fuel price adjustment fees on power bills in the House, which was discussed by the committee.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed informed the committee that the case was filed with the Peshawar High Court in October 2021, and NEPRA was given 30 days to resolve it. Despite the passage of 1.5 years, the case was still pending.

Mushtaq Ahmed also brought up the issue of the lack of energy in KPK. According to him, KPK generated 7,000 MW of energy, but its need was between 2,800 and 3,000 MW. However, despite producing so much electricity, the people of KPK remained without power.

The Chairman Committee instructed the Chairman NEPRA to supply the province with its fair share of power. Saifullah Abro listened to the labour shortage complaints of Quetta Electric Supply Company and Peshawar Electric Supply Company. In addition, the committee considered forthcoming proposals made by the committee at its sessions beginning on February 23, 2022.

While discussing the Jamshoro Coal Power Project (Lot-I & Lot-II), Syed Jafri, CEO of Jamshoro Power Company Limited, informed the committee that the plant would generate 1,320 megawatts (MW) of electricity at a total cost of $1,270 million, which is less than the Sahiwal and Port Qasim power plants.

As effectiveness requirements were not met, the Islamic Development Bank terminated the 100 million dollar loan for Lot-II, he added.

Senators Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Zeeshan Khanzada, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Sana Jamali, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Kamran Murtaza, Walid Iqbal, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, and officials from the Power Division and all concerned departments were in attendance at the meeting.