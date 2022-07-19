Senator Sherry Rehman advocates for clear global environmental strategy and equal resources

Federal Minister for Climate Change, urged on Tuesday for a precise rearrangement of the global environmental agenda, equal resources, new objectives, and ambitions to implement the international fraternity’s climate obligations to combat environmental degradation

Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change, urged on Tuesday for a precise rearrangement of the global environmental agenda, equal resources, new objectives, and ambitions to implement the international fraternity’s climate obligations to combat environmental degradation.

According to a news report, the minister, who is in Berlin, Germany, to represent Pakistan at the Petersburg Ministerial Climate Dialogue 2022, made the comments in an interview with Al Jazeera. Senator Sherry Rehman has advocated for significant reforms to the global climate agenda.

“Pakistan is vulnerable to several hazards as a result of climate change, including rising temperatures, forest fires, floods, droughts, floods, rising sea levels, and others,” she added.

All of these climate change effects, she added, were affecting life at all levels as the country’s glaciers melted too quickly. “This year, there have been 17 episodes of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).”

Climate change, she asserted, had also wreaked havoc on agricultural productivity, livelihoods, human health, and Pakistan’s economic stability.

“Among these losses are large-scale internal displacement and GDP (gross domestic product) losses.” Climate change costs us 9.1 percent of our GDP, according to Sherry Rehman.

The minister stated that owing to the significant impact of global warming in the region, the temperature in Pakistan had hit 50 degrees instead of 41 degrees.

Pakistan, she asserted, had put the groundwork for its response to the consequences of climate change on the COP agenda and was working hard to meet its defined aspirations.

“The Global South seeks a solid financial structure to fulfill its objectives, with resource transfers from affluent nations confined to pledges only,” she added.

She stated that while Pakistan accounts for barely 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the country is committed to energy transformation and other targets.



“Pakistan supports poor nations in their efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change,” she added. “To address the effects of climate change, global climate funding must alter.”

Pakistan, she noted, raised grave worry over industrialized nations’ insufficient supply of climate funding under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Pakistan invites the international community to give more sustainable resources to address climate change challenges,” Sherry Rahman said.

“To accomplish agreed climate change goals, the world must move beyond promises,” she stated.