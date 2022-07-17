Shahbaz Gill accuses PML-N of rigging in Muzaffargarh bypolls

MUZZAFARGARH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill said the PML-N has resorted to rigging in the by-polls after seeing a large turnout of PTI voters.

While speaking to media, Shahbaz Gill accused the opponents of casting fake votes in Muzaffargarh. He accused Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh of working on behest of the Sharif family.

He said that fake votes are being cast in two constituencies of Muzaffargarh and PTI’s polling agents were removed from polling stations 44 and 46 in PP-272.

Shahbaz Gill said that the state machinery has been working to rig the polls. He claimed polling agents were not allowed to check the polling boxes at several polling stations in both constituencies of Muzaffargarh.

He said that Imran Khan had reports of rigging in both constituencies of Muzaffargarh. He said the PTI Chairman’s rally in Alipur a few days ago shows who the people are with and will fight till the last breath despite the rigging attempts.

He said the PML-N has resorted to rigging in the constituency after a tight contest is expected between PTI candidate Moazzam Ali Jatoi and PML-N candidate Zahra Basit Bukhari.

کیا یہ سب الیکشن کمیشن کی ملی بھگت کے بغیر ممکن ہے؟#بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ https://t.co/sKnWGEa4VZ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 17, 2022



Shahbaz Gill slams ECP

Shahbaz Gill lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for alleged errors in voter lists and raised questions over the impartiality of the election body.

While sharing a video of a man on Twitter, who claimed that the names of two of his family members are missing from the voter list, Shahbaz Gill asked who is responsible for depriving someone of his right to vote.

He also shared another video of a female polling agent who claimed that rigging was being carried out in the PP-167 constituency. The woman claimed she was not allowed to enter the polling station after objection were raised on her CNIC while the voting process continued.

Gill asked whether it is possible without the involvement of the ECP. He further said that the Election Commission can deny his allegations but he remains firm on his claims.

ECP responds to allegations

Reacting to the allegations, the Punjab election commissioner said that the polling process shouldn’t be made controversial by levelling allegations without confirmation.

He rejected the allegations of expelling polling agents out of polling stations 46 and 47 in Muzaffargarh. He stated that the polling agents verified by political parties are allowed inside polling stations.

An ECP spokesperson issued a statement over the allegations, saying the chief election commissioner has given clear directions to the IG Punjab and the chief secretary that no retaliatory action should be taken against any civilian.

The spokesperson added the CEC has warned of strict action against political victimisation. He maintained that the CEC directed to take all possible measures to ensure free and fair elections in the province.

