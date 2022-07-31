Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senior leader Shahbaz Gill has blamed PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for taking Rs14 billion kickbacks or commission from an Indian company when he was federal minister for Petroleum during the previous PML-N government.

He further said that Rs14 billion from the Indian companies had been transferred into Abbasi’s account through three telegraphic transfers (TTs) on 29 Dec 2016, 3 Jan 2017 and 30 Jan 2017 respectively.

He made these accusations while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday.

He maintained that his claim could be confirmed as these TTs were made into Abbasi’s account.

He further said that he and Abbasi had accounts in the same bank, which could be confirmed by the bank.

He also gave banking documentary proofs to media persons for confirmation.

He further asserted that Abbasi had taken these amounts in the name of consultancy fees.

He demanded the former prime minister to explain his position on whether these documents were fake or under what head he had received these funds.

He observed that Abbasi gives the impression of being an honest person by driving his car on his own.

Gill added that the owner of an Indian company, which manufactures grease, was a close friend of Prime Minister Modi.

The PTI leader urged the security institutions to probe into these TTs as the security of the country was also linked with it. They have to see whether these funds were shifted into Abbasi’s account for spying and treachery.

He also demanded former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to explain why cigarette companies had been given relief in taxes.

He also lambasted the former IG Punjab for his role during the PTI’s long march.

He briefed the media persons about the maiden visit of former prime minister Imran Khan after the newly PTI coalition government came into power.

He added that Imran Khan was briefed about relief activities in flood-hit areas of Punjab and the Ehsaas programme.