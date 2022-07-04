Shahbaz Gill blames PM Shehbaz for closure of textile factories in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former special assistant to prime minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for closure of 400 textile factories in Punjab.

“This is a brilliance of the ‘Shehbaz Speed’. 400 textile factories have been shut down in Punjab. This is their speed. The Pakistani economy is heading towards catastrophe. What is the need of foreign enemies, when such termite insects are sitting in the country?” he asked.

On July 3, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the coalition government had to inflate petrol price to zero the subsidy given by the previous government.

“The government amplified inflation to bring the subsidy to zero,” Rana Sanaullah had said in a statement asking that who had signed the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to zero the subsidy and impose levies. He had said the government would be responsible, if the agreement did not have signature of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on the IMF deal.

He had said an agreement was made with the IMF that the subsidy would be zeroed.

The interior minister had said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif was hurt because of increase in prices of the petroleum products. He had said Nawaz Sharif was not in favour of enhancing the petrol price.

He had said if the government would have opted for general elections, then there was a fear of the country’s going into default.

Rana Sanaullah had said another reason for the inflation was bad governance which would be ended now.

On July 2, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz had kind of agreed with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that petrol and diesel prices would further increase.

“The Fitna Khan says the prices of petrol and diesel will further rise. So who else will know this, if not him? The Fitna Khan has only one grief that why Pakistan did not become like Sri Lanka, even though he had made complete arrangements in this regard,” Maryam Nawaz had said, in response to Imran Khan’s statements, while addressing a rally in Lahore.

