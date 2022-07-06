Shaukat Tareen to present report on PML-N govt performance today

The press conference is scheduled at 1pm at the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa House in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen will present a report on the misgovernance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in his press conference today.

The press conference is scheduled at 1pm at the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa House in Islamabad. Former energy minister Omar Ayub and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson on economy Muzammil Aslam will be alongside him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal Minister Asad Umar earlier said that inflation hit an 11-year high in the first month of a government that claims to have diminished it.

He took to Twitter and wrote that as long as this incompetent bouquet [incumbent government] will rule, it will drown the economy and their own politics will also be buried.

Later, in another Tweet, the former minister while criticizing the foreign policy of the PML-N government that is damaging the economy wrote, “PM & FM powerless with London second-guessing all economic decisions. Coalition partners with their own agenda. Govt paralyzed facing urgent critical decisions. Who was the genius who thought this unnatural alliance could provide effective governance!”