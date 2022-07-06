Shaukat Tareen to present report on PML-N govt performance today

- The press conference is scheduled at 1pm at the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa House in Islamabad
- Former energy minister Omar Ayub and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson on economy Muzammil Aslam will be alongside him
ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen will present a report on the misgovernance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in his press conference today.
The press conference is scheduled at 1pm at the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa House in Islamabad. Former energy minister Omar Ayub and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson on economy Muzammil Aslam will be alongside him.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal Minister Asad Umar earlier said that inflation hit an 11-year high in the first month of a government that claims to have diminished it.
He took to Twitter and wrote that as long as this incompetent bouquet [incumbent government] will rule, it will drown the economy and their own politics will also be buried.
Later, in another Tweet, the former minister while criticizing the foreign policy of the PML-N government that is damaging the economy wrote, “PM & FM powerless with London second-guessing all economic decisions. Coalition partners with their own agenda. Govt paralyzed facing urgent critical decisions. Who was the genius who thought this unnatural alliance could provide effective governance!”
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.