Haleem Adil Sheikh released on court order

Haleem Adil Sheikh released on court order

Haleem Adil Sheikh released on court order
  • SHC accepted the plea for an immediate hearing against the arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh
  • Justice Iqbal Kalhoro will head the two-member bench
  • ACE arrested Haleem Adil yesterday at Jamshoro Toll Plaza
KARACHI: The provincial anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, BOL News reported.

The anti-corruption court directed Haleem Sheikh to submit a bond worth Rs50,000/.

Counsel of the opposition leader presented the Sindh High Court (SHC) order’s documents which directed police not to arrest him before bringing it into the high court’s knowledge. He said illegitimate cases were being lodged by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against his client since he became the opposition leader.

The lawyer also filed a contempt of court case in the SHC.

Earlier, the SHC accepted the plea for an immediate hearing against the arrest of the PTI leader.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro were set to hear the case. Anti-corruption circle officer Zeeshan Haider and others were made respondents in the petition.

On July 27, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested Haleem Adil at Jamshoro Toll Plaza. Sindh ACE Director Zeeshan Memon was present at the time of the arrest. Haleem Adil was going to appear before the court in a case.

He was later shifted to Karachi and a land grabbing case was lodged against him. He was shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station in Karachi by the ACE team on July 27. The ACE registered the Malir land grabbing case against him.

Earlier, SHC restrained Anti-Corruption Department from taking action against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The orders were issued on a petition pertaining to a pending inquiry and harassment filed by Haleem Adil.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the case where the petitioner’s counsel maintained before the court that his client and his family were being harassed by the government.

