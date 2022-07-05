Abdul Moiz Khan said it was the second time that his son Abdul Rehman was abducted by the law enforcers.

KARACHI: A two-member bench the Sindh High Court (SHC), comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Kausar Sultana Hussain, on Monday directed police to produce the NED student, who was allegedly kidnapped by a security agency, before the court.

Father of the master’s student, Abdul Moiz Khan said it was the second time that his son Abdul Rehman was abducted by the law enforcers. He said about more than a dozen armed people picked up his son from his house on June 3.

The father said the security personnel had arrived in two police mobile vans, a double cabin vehicle and two other vehicles.

He believed that the Sindh police was embroiled in his son’s abduction. He said that he had to send his petition through a courier service, after the police refused to accept it the same night.

Abdul Moiz said his son was suffering from neurological disorder and he feared that the abduction would further deteriorate his condition. He said earlier he was kidnapped from Rawalpindi, where he had gone for a professional work, on January 11, and then released on February 4 after he approached the Lahore High Court.

“It is the legitimate apprehension of the petitioner that such abduction was tantamount to state-enforced disappearance done by law enforcement agencies, who had subsequently released in light of the honourable high court’s order and after finding no incriminating evidence of any unlawful activity,” the plea read according to Dawn website.

The hearing has been adjourned till August 9.

