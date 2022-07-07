SHC issues notices for recovery of Dua Zehra

SHC on Wednesday issued notices to the interior ministry, provincial home department, police and others for the recovery of Dua Zehra

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the interior ministry, provincial home department, police and others for the recovery of Dua Zehra – the girl who went missing in Karachi – on the plea filed by her father Mehdi Kazmi.

The sources told Bol News that a petition was filed by Mehdi Kazmi in SHC alleging that Zaheer Ahmed has abducted his daughter and pleaded with the court not to allow her travelling out of Pakistan.

The petition maintained that the teenager should not be issued a passport and the court must restrain her from leaving the country.

Earlier, a judicial magistrate ordered a re-medical examination of the girl after the father petitioned the court over the initial medical report suggesting the girl to be 17-year-old.

The court ordered another medical examination of Dua Zehra and a 10-member board – the largest medical team ever – was directed for her tests to determine her age.

The team submitted the report on Monday to the court that revealed the age of the teenager to be around 15-16 years.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court restricted police from arresting Dua Zehra’s alleged husband – Zaheer Ahmed – till July 14 as it gave a protective bail to him on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in an interview, the teenager alleged that she does not want to rejoin her parents as she is fearing murder.

