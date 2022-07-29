Advertisement
Advertisement
  • SHC orders restoration of bank accounts of Zaheer, family
Articles
SHC orders restoration of bank accounts of Zaheer, family

Image: File

  • SHC ordered the restoration of bank accounts of Zaheer and family
  • SHC on Friday heard the plea filed by the accused in Dua Zehra case
  • Instructions were sent to State Bank and the CIA in this regard
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday heard the plea filed by the accused in Dua Zehra case, Zaheer Ahmed, and ordered to restore his bank accounts, reported BOL News.

Sources in the know said that the court ordered the restoration of bank accounts of Zaheer’s family and instructions were sent to State Bank and the CIA in this regard.

It should be remembered that the Sindh High Court had ordered the freezing of the identity cards and bank accounts of the accused due to the non-recovery of Dua Zehra.

Later, Zaheer Ahmed moved the court against the freezing of his and his family members’ account and the plea was accepted for hearing.

He maintained that he and his brother have been facing the courts in Karachi so their accounts must be unfrozen. He also demanded security fearing threats from Dua’s family.

Notably, the girl – who went missing in Karachi and took the country by storm by her mysterious disappearance and then the issues related to age and marriage – is being shifted to a shelter home in Karachi on court orders.

