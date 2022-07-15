SHC restrains ACE from taking action against Haleem Adil

SHC restrained Anti-Corruption Department from taking action against Haleem Adil

The orders were issued on a petition pertaining to a pending inquiry and harassment filed by Haleem Adil

There were only two inquiries pending against the petitioner with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) restrained Anti-Corruption Department from taking action against Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The orders were issued on a petition pertaining to a pending inquiry and harassment filed by Haleem Adil.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the case where the petitioner’s counsel maintained before the court that his client and his family were being harassed by the government.

The petitioner said that he was victimized by the local government to curb the voice of opposition in Sindh.

The law officer informed the court that there were only two inquiries pending against the petitioner with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Advertisement

Earlier, Anti-Corruption arrested Haleem Adil Sheikh from Lahore for tampering with revenue records with the support of officials.

The anti-corruption alleged that the opposition leader grabbed as many as 63 acres under the jurisdiction of Thana Bola Khan. A senior board of revenue official and Hyderabad Commissioner blocked entries of the land.

Sheikh was arrested on FIR number 02.2022 from Lahore.

Also Read LHC orders immediate release of Haleem Adil Sheikh Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Haleem Adil...