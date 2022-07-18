Sheikh Rashid challenges appointment of DG ACE of Punjab in LHC

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday filed a writ petition before the Lahore High Court challenging the appointment of director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab.

The petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique contended that the provincial government appointed respondent Rana Abdul Jabbar, BS-20, as director general of the ACE in violation of rules and the law.

It alleged that the respondent had been appointment due to his close relations with interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. It said criminal cases were pending before the courts against the respondent and he was also involved in 2014 Model Town incident being then DIG operations of Lahore.

The petition asked the court to set aside the appointment of the respondent for being illegal and in violation of the rules set by the Supreme Court in different judgments. It also asked the court to restrain the respondent DG from making transfers and postings of BS-19 officers till the decision of the petition.

Rashid is also facing an inquiry pending with the ACE, however, the court last week restrained the ACE from causing any harassment to him.

The ACE accused him of misappropriation of millions of rupees on account of fee in the sale of state land to Royal Residencia Islamabad Housing Society. The agency also summoned him.