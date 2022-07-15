No one can impose Article 6, Sheikh Rashid challenges

Sheikh Rashid challenged the government to impose Article 6

He said that no one can do that not even the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

He was referring to the additional note on the SC’s judgement on the deputy speaker of the National Assembly’s ruling

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Former Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid challenged the government to impose Article 6 saying that no one can do that not even the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Sheikh Rashid while talking to the media outside Lahore High Court said that it was an additional note not the verdict- he was referring to the additional note on the SC’s judgement on the deputy speaker of the National Assembly’s ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution.

He also maintained that if the citizens of Lahore made the right decision in the by-polls then Article 6 would not be a matter of importance.

The former minister also said that Rana Sanaullah would not be able to impose Article 6 on the President and former prime minister Imran Khan.

What was the additional note?

Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel wrote an additional note on the judgement regarding the NA ruling to dismiss the no-trust motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and maintained that the sacred trust of exercise of authority was violated and urged the parliament to initiate action against President Alvi, PTI chief, former speaker of the assembly Asad Qaisar, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and former law minister Fawad Chaudhry under Article 6.

He urged the parliament for the action seeking the charge of high treason against them. Justice Mazhar Alam also maintained that to halt the process of no-confidence motion and the decision to dissolve the assemblies were against the spirit of the constitution.

Also Read Imran Khan can face trial under Article 6: Marriyum Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Imran Khan...