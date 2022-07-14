Sheikh Rashid moves LHC against ACE inquiry

LAHORE: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging an inquiry initiated by Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against him.

Sheikh Rashid, who is considered close to ousted premier Imran Khan, is accused of misappropriation of millions of rupees on account of fee in the sale of state land to Royal Residencia Islamabad Housing Society.

The ACE also summoned Rashid and administration of the housing society for investigation on July 15.

In his petition, Rashid denies all the charges against him saying he did not violate any law in execution of the sale agreement.

He claims to have private holdings and lands fully declared in tax documents.

Rashid says he reached a sale agreement of land measuring 149 kanals situated in Attock against a sum of Rs670 million with a private housing society and received Rs100 million as advance payment.

The remaining amount is supposed to be received at the time of transfer of the land within a period of one year, he adds.

He submits that the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 did not apply to the private dealings.

He asks the court to set aside the call-up notice issued to him by the ACE and restrain the agency from causing any harassment to him.

Justice Farooq Haider would take up the petition on Friday (tomorrow).