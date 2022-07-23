Shoaib Shaikh prays for further strengthening of Pak-Egypt cooperation

KARACHI: On the national day of Egypt, Chairman and CEO Axact and Bol Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday prayed for further strengthening of Pak-Egypt cooperation.

“My sincere greetings to President Abdelfattah Elsisi and the friendly people of #Egypt on the occasion of your National Day.

“The bond of Pak-Egypt friendship is based on the years-long commonality and closeness of religious and cultrual values. May the Egypt-Pak bilateral cooperation further strengthen in all areas of social and economic development!” Shoaib Shaikh tweeted.

My sincere greetings to President @AlsisiOfficial & the friendly people of #Egypt🇪🇬 on the occasion of your National Day. The bond of Pak-Egypt friendship is based on the years-long commonality and may it further strengthen in all areas of social & economic development! pic.twitter.com/ygxLvQWnoo Advertisement — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) July 23, 2022

Also Read Shoaib Shaikh congratulates Belgian king, people on their national day KARACHI: Chairman and CEO Axact and Bol Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on...