Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shoaib Shaikh prays for further strengthening of Pak-Egypt cooperation
Shoaib Shaikh prays for further strengthening of Pak-Egypt cooperation

Shoaib Shaikh prays for further strengthening of Pak-Egypt cooperation

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Shaikh prays for further strengthening of Pak-Egypt cooperation

BOL Media Group and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh. Image: File

Advertisement

KARACHI: On the national day of Egypt, Chairman and CEO Axact and Bol Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday prayed for further strengthening of Pak-Egypt cooperation.

“My sincere greetings to President Abdelfattah Elsisi and the friendly people of #Egypt on the occasion of your National Day.

“The bond of Pak-Egypt friendship is based on the years-long commonality and closeness of religious and cultrual values. May the Egypt-Pak bilateral cooperation further strengthen in all areas of social and economic development!” Shoaib Shaikh tweeted.

Also Read

Shoaib Shaikh congratulates Belgian king, people on their national day
Shoaib Shaikh congratulates Belgian king, people on their national day

KARACHI: Chairman and CEO Axact and Bol Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
17 die as coach, trailer collide near Kohat Tunnel
17 die as coach, trailer collide near Kohat Tunnel
PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan in ‘all parties’ conference to discuss national challenges
PM Shehbaz invites Imran Khan in ‘all parties’ conference to discuss national challenges
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
They ruined country in attempt to manage Imran Khan: Fawad Ch
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
Eight PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
PM Shehbaz inaugurates 1,100 MW K-3 nuclear power plant in Karachi
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Ishaq Dar vows to make banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story