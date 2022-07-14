Advertisement
  • Shoaib Shaikh wishes Happy Eid Mubarak to all Muslims
BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh. Image: File

KARACHI: Remembering the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.), Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has wished Happy Eid Mubarak to all the Muslims in Pakistan and across the world.

“Eid-ul-Adha is a holy day to honor the sacrifice made by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) on Allah’s command to mark his belief, obedience and submission to the Almighty. On this auspicious day, I wish a Happy Eid Mubarak to every Muslim in Pakistan & across the world,” he tweeted.

He prayed that may the blessings of our sacrifices strengthen the spirit of faith and brotherhood among the Muslim Ummah in Pakistan and around the world.

Read more: BOL CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Muslim Ummah on Hajj

