Sibtain Khan to become Speaker Punjab Assembly

Sibtain Khan was earlier Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insad (PTI) leader Sibtain Khan will be the next Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Bol News reported.

The seat was vacant after PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi become the chief minister of the province. The approval was made after a meeting between Pervaiz Elahi and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Sibtain Khan was previously the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly. He was elected MPA from PP-88 (Mianwali-IV) constituency in 2018 Pakistani general election as a PTI candidate.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday after the Supreme Court annulled a ruling by the deputy speaker to reject 10 votes of the PML-Q

The swearing-in ceremony place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

Pervaiz Elahi flew from Lahore to Islamabad for the swearing in as the apex court had asked the president to administer the oath, in case Punjab governor was “unable or unwilling” to do so.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar struck down Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election.

The verdict made PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz lose his status of the “trustee” chief minister and made his rival Pervaiz Elahi the Punjab’s chief minister.

