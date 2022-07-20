Sindh LG elections: Pakistan Army, Rangers to be deployed outside polling stations

KARACHI: Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel will be deployed outside polling stations during the second phase of Local Government elections in Sindh.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification regarding the deployment of security personnel who have been given the powers of First Magistrate.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Army personnel posted outside the polling station, while performing their security duties will also report any irregularities or violation to the Presiding Officer. They will be posted outside the polling station and will follow instructions issued by them.

If the Presiding Officer does not act to prevent the commission of any reported irregularity or violation, the security personnel can bring the matter to the notice of Pakistan Rangers and concerned Designated Officer incharge of the Pakistan Army.

The Local Government elections in Karachi and two other cities of Sindh will be held on July 24 to begin the process for choosing the mayor of the provincial capital.

A total of 20,180 candidates are contesting the local government polls to be held in 16 districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta. Around 60,000 police personnel would be deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections in the three cities.

The polls in the rest of Sindh were conducted last month in the first phase with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) winning the vast majority of the seats. Karachi will elect 246 union committees (UC) chairmen in the city. The UC chairmen in the City Council will elect the Karachi’s mayor in the next phase.

The PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party are some of the main contenders participating in the local government polls of Karachi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi and Hyderabad this week ahead of the polls to address election rallies. The PTI is very keen to win the local government polls as it won the majority of the National Assembly’s seats from Karachi in 2018 general elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of is also vigorously campaigning to become Karachi’s next mayor to resolve several pressing civic problems of the city.

