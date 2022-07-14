Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed.
One soldier embraced martyrdom in the operation, the army’s media wing said in a statement.
It said troops executed a successful operation during which six terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islamuddin, 34, a resident of Khyber tribal district, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.
The area has been cordoned off to eliminate any other terrorist found in the locality, said the statement. Names of the terrorists were not disclosed.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.