Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Security for­ces killed six terrorists dur­ing an intelligence-based operation in Datta­khel area of North Waziri­stan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) informed.

One soldier embraced martyrdom in the operation, the army’s media wing said in a statement.

It said troops executed a successful operation during which six terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Islamuddin, 34, a resident of Khyber tribal district, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The area has been cordoned off to eliminate any other terrorist found in the locality, said the statement. Names of the terrorists were not disclosed.