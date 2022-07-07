Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

“Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” a brief statement issued by the military’s media wing read.

The ISPR further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the threat of possible terrorists.

Last week, three terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an operation in North Wazirstan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Ghulam Khan Kalle area of North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the fire exchange, three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The military’s press wing said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Earlier on June 26, seven terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with the security forces in general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle in North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR troops effectively engaged the terrorists. Two soldiers Subedar Munir Hussain of Parachinar, Kurram, and Havaldar Babu Khan of Dera Ismail Khan were martyred.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces. The army started a clearing operation eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

Earlier, at least four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in Dossali area of North Waziristan district.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists.