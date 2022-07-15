Soldier martyred, 5 terrorists killed as army continues operation in Ziarat

Lt Col Laiq Baig was martyred after being abducted in Ziarat

His cousin Omer Javed was also kidnapped and remains in captivity

Pakistan Army has launched an operation in Harnai to recover him

One soldier was martyred, 5 terrorists were killed in the operation Advertisement

QUETTA: A soldier was martyred as the Pakistan Army continued its operation in Ziarat area Balochistan after the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza.

Lt Col Laiq Baig was martyred after being abducted and shot by terrorists in Ziarat area of Balochistan. The army has launched an operation in Harnai to recover his cousin Omer Javed who was also kidnapped with him.

According to the latest statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations, during the recovery operation in Ziarat area, on night July 14, a terrorist hideout was identified and cleared by security forces near Khost in the Khalifat mountains.

The military press wing said the encircled terrorists opened fire on the closing-in troops which resulted in the martyrdom of Havaldar Khan Muhammad.

During the follow-up clearance operation, five terrorists of the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire.

Advertisement

The military reaffirmed that the sanitization operation will continue in the area to apprehend the remaining perpetrators and until the recovery of Omer Javed.

A day earlier, he ISPR said on the night of July 12 and 13, 2022, a group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin Umer Javed, while returning to Quetta near Warchoom, Ziarat, after visiting Quaid’s Residency.

“On receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase fleeing terrorists who traced them moving to their hideouts in general area Mangi Dam.”

“A deliberate search operation was launched by security forces using SSG troops and helicopters. Resultantly, on night 13/14 July, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted moving in a Nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces,” the military’s press wing said.

It said on sensing their possible encirclement, the terrorists shot Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza The ISPR said two terrorists have been killed in the exchange of fire, while a cache of IEDs, explosives and ammunition has also been recovered.

However, the remaining terrorists along with other abductee Omer were able to flee. It added that security forces remain resolute to thwart such cowardly attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Also Read President, PM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com