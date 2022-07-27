Qadri calls PTI head: Expresses concerns for delaying Model Town case

Haleem Adil detained by ACE at Jamshoro Toll Plaza
ISLAMABAD: Founder of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahir ul Qadri phoned Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan before July 17. Qadri expressed firm doubts about delaying the Model Town case, BOL News reported on Wednesday.
As per the report by BOL News, Dr Tahir ul Qadri had a phone call with the PTI chairman for around 26 minutes. He mentioned during the phone call that the party members do not wish for any ministry, status, or quotas. He only asked for a full hearing on the Model Town case, where several PAT workers, including women and children, were martyred.
The PAT founder also claimed that his party supported PTI during the by-elections in Punjab.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) decided to fight a strong case for justice for the Model Town tragedy. The party leadership proclaimed that the new Advocate General would be requested to give a verdict on this delayed case. Also, before the election on July 17, alarm bells went off for bureaucrats who helped rig the polls.
On the orders of the Pakistan Muslim League N (PMLN), government officials who used state machinery during election rigging are enlisted and strict actions are to be taken against such officials.
