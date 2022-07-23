Talal Chaudhry: “PTI chief insults, threatens institutions to obtain decisions”

Talal Chaudhary said that Imran Khan has been making disparaging statements about national institutions and threatening them with rulings in his favor

LAHORE: On Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan has been making disparaging statements about national institutions and threatening them with rulings in his favor.

The PML-N, on the other hand, has always demonstrated restraint regarding institutions and the wider national interest. The PML-N believed in the supremacy of the law and the constitution and always honored judicial rulings; nonetheless, it desired consistent decisions and equal justice standards.

In a news conference, he stated that everyone should be held accountable since no one is above the law. He stated that the Parliament was the highest institution since it had the authority to enact or change rules and that if any legislation needed to be amended, the parliament should alone take up the topic.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was found dishonest by a US court in his Banigala house case, but no action was taken against him. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in the Panama case for failing to pay his son’s wage.

The PML-N leader said that foreign funding and Peshawar BRT cases have been lingering for years despite the evidence. He urged that the verdicts in the cases be announced as quickly as possible.

Talal Ch claimed that the PML-N was exposed to the worst mistreatment during the PTI-led government, with the whole leadership being imprisoned in bogus cases in which no evidence was presented against anyone. He did, however, state that the party would not remain mute and would respond appropriately to any PTI campaign.

In response to a query, he stated that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, had sent a letter to guide his MPAs about their vote in the CM’s election, just as 25 PTI MPAs were disqualified on the command of party chairman Imran Khan.

He stated that the PML-Q MPs ran for office after being nominated by the same party president.

According to Talal Chaudhry, the PML-N has paid a high price for its dedication and service to the people of Pakistan. He stated that the coalition government led by the PML-N chose to take tough measures to save the country from default rather than holding general elections and leaving the country to its fate.

He stated that the PML-N was always prepared for general elections, but it desired a level playing field to achieve free and fair elections in the nation.