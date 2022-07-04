Three killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least three people have been killed in rain-related incidents as monsoon rains continue in different districts of Balochistan including Quetta.

Hundreds of districts, including Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Mastung, were hit by the first rains of the summer.

At least three people, including two women, have been killed when roofs and walls collapsed due to torrential rains in Quetta, the provincial capital.

According to Advisor for Home and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Mir Ziullah Lango, two women were killed and some others were injured when roofs of mud houses collapsed near Sariab Road Link Badini because of heavy rains.

The bodies of the injured and dead have been shifted to Civil Hospital. A 16-year-old Gordas son of Zam Das was killed when a wall collapsed near Saddam Gate on Sariab Road. His body has been handed over to his heirs after due process.

Advertisement

According to Balochistan Home Advisor Mir Ziaullah Lanau, PDMA rescue teams and staff have reached out to help the victims.

Read more: Light rain turns weather pleasant in Karachi

A rescue operation has been launched to evacuate the victims to safer places. The government stands with its people in difficult times.

Meanwhile, the Home Adviser and PDMA also visited different parts of the city to review the situation

On the other hand, DG PDMA Naseer Nasir said that the PDMA department has delivered relief items to the people affected by the rush on Link Badini Road, including tents, utensils and food items. Items including other essentials have been sent so far for 50 families

On the instructions of the Balochistan Chief Minister and Home Adviser, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected area.

Advertisement

Monsoon rains are continuing in different districts of Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta. The first rains of the summer broke in hundreds of districts including Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Mastung.

Hundreds of districts have been inundated due to torrential rains. Heavy rains in eastern suburbs of Quetta have caused torrential rains. Houses evacuated on emergency basis The roofs of mud houses near Sariab Road Link Badini have deepened. Two women have been killed in mud houses and other accidents due to rains while hundreds have been swept away. Rescue operation is underway to evacuate them.

According to the meteorological department, the rains will continue even today in Dera Murad Jamali, Dera Allahyar, Sohbatpur, Mastung, Kalat, Panjpai, Oosta Muhammad, Noshki, Washik, Basima, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, Kohlu, Sibi, Awaran, Naseerabad and Panjgurjob, Dalbandin, Nokandi, with thunder.

Quetta has received its first rain of the season due to which the heatwave has broken, but low-lying areas have been inundated due to heavy rains.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected in North East, Central, South East and North Balochistan in the next 24 hours.

According to Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmad Nasir, the PDMA department delivered relief goods to the people affected by the demolition of mud houses near Link Badini Chris.

Advertisement

On the instructions of the Balochistan chief minister and home adviser, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the affected areas.

According to Director Ataullah Mengal and Faisal Tariq, the relief items include tents, utensils, food items and other essential items. So far, goods have been sent to 50 families.

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com