Traders threaten shutterdown strike against fixed tax on retailers

KARACHI: All Pakistan City Traders Association have termed the government’s ruling of implementation of the fixed tax on retailers as a ‘cruel’ act in current challenging economic times.

During a meeting, the businessmen and traders denied complying with the newly imposed tax regime and have further announced a Pakistan-level meeting against this decision.

Chairman All City Traders Association Sharjeel Goplani has accused the Government of Pakistan and Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) of further destroying Pakistan’s economy which is already in a detrimental condition.

They urged the Government of Pakistan to roll back its decision to implement the new taxes regime on retailers. They have further suggested that the government and FBR should take taxes from the retailers based on the area and volume of business.

Goplani further demanded a meager amount between Rs500 to R 2000 from non-filers. He has further demanded that at least 40% of the total tax collected from certain locality must be spent on health, education and employment generation initiatives.

Advertisement

He further raised that in case the Government of Pakistan does not concede on changes announced in utility bills for the month of July, the traders will have no option but to default on their electricity bills.

If the Government of Pakistan doesn’t resolve the issue sooner, a countrywide shutter down strike will be called, and a tougher stance will be taken against the government and the FBR, he added

It is to be reminded that K-Electric shared details about recent changes made in the electricity tariff and taxes regime by the Government of Pakistan and NEPRA for different entities, including the retailers’ community.

The businessmen said in case the government under usual pressure decides to step back, it may have direct consequences on the revenue collection plans of the FBR.

Local leaders from different trade and retail bodies, including Ahmed Shamsi, Faisal Jan Kabir, Syed Muhammad Saeed, Zahid Amin, and other also addressed the meeting.

Advertisement

Also Read Traders demand raw material delivery points Businessmen have urged the government to establish delivery terminals for imported raw...