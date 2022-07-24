Trains face long delays due to inclement weather

The trains have been delayed to heavy rainfall.

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways trains are facing delays in departure and arrival due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall in Karachi and several other areas of Sindh.

The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore has been delayed by over six hours. The Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore has also been delayed by 5 hours 40 minutes

Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by 5 hours. Khyber Mail Express coming from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Rehman Baba Express running between from Karachi to Peshawar via Faisalabad, Rawalpindi is delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Pakistan Express running from Karachi Rawalpindi and Faisalabad is delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes. Karachi Express coming from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by 3 hours. The Millat Express running between from Karachi and Faisalabad through Malikwal is delayed by 3 hours.

Farid Express coming from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by 3 hours. Tezgam Express coming from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by 2 hours 30 minutes.

Jafar Express coming from Quetta to Lahore is delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes. Awam Express coming from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by two hours.

Green Line Express coming from Karachi to Lahore is delayed by two hours. Sir Syed Express running between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Faisalabad is also delayed by over two hours.

