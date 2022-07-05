Turkish commander discusses defence cooperation with Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Commander Turkish Land Forces General Musa Avsever on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, COAS Bajwa said that we highly value brotherly relations with Turkey deeply rooted in history and entrenched in cultural and religious affinities.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Advertisement

He also pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier on June 30, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director Central Committee on Foreign Affairs, China called onGeneral Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security were discussed in detail.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhancing our strategic partnership.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked General Bajwa for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Advertisement

He also assured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Also Read Saudi crown prince confers Order of King Abdulaziz on COAS Gen Bajwa COAS Gen Bajwa recieves award in recognition of his efforts to strengthen...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com