Two more Punjab Ministers take oath in Lahore. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Two more provincial ministers of Punjab Imran Khalid Butt and Zaheer Iqbal Chunnar were sworn in in Lahore on Monday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman administered the oath to them.

Earlier on Sunday, 37-member Punjab Cabinet took the oath.

The cabinet members have been taken from the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and other allied parties.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath to new cabinet members at Governor House.

The ministers are: Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Mehr Ijaz Ahmad, Siddique Khan Baloch, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Chaudhry Shafique, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar Zaman, Col (retd) Ayub, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar,

Mansha Ullah Butt, Tanvir Islam Sethi, Jehangir Khanzada, Rana Mashood Ahmad, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Malik Saif ul Malock Khokhar, Fida Hussain Watto,

Rana Ijaz, Uzma Zahid Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ghulam Qasim Hunjra, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Zaheer Iqbal, Zeshan Rafique, Sania Ashiq, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Syed Ali Haider Gillani,

Bilal Asghar Warriach, Qasim Langah, Malik Asad Khokhar, Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Sibtain Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Ashraf Ansari, Imran Khalid Butt and Rana Liaqat Ali.

The ceremony was attended by a number of legislators, their relatives and friends and others.