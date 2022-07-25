Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two more Punjab ministers take oath in Lahore

Two more Punjab ministers take oath in Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
Two more Punjab ministers take oath in Lahore

Two more Punjab Ministers take oath in Lahore. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

Advertisement

Two more provincial ministers of Punjab Imran Khalid Butt and Zaheer Iqbal Chunnar were sworn in in Lahore on Monday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman administered the oath to them.

Earlier on Sunday, 37-member Punjab Cabinet took the oath.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry rebukes Maryam Nawaz for criticizing courts

The cabinet members have been taken from the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F and other allied parties.

Advertisement

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered the oath to new cabinet members at Governor House.

The ministers are: Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Mehr Ijaz Ahmad, Siddique Khan Baloch, Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Chaudhry Shafique, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar Zaman, Col (retd) Ayub, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar,

Mansha Ullah Butt, Tanvir Islam Sethi, Jehangir Khanzada, Rana Mashood Ahmad, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Malik Saif ul Malock Khokhar, Fida Hussain Watto,

Read more: PML-N to protest if court rules against Hamza Shehbaz: sources

Rana Ijaz, Uzma Zahid Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Ghulam Qasim Hunjra, Rana Muhammad Tariq, Zaheer Iqbal, Zeshan Rafique, Sania Ashiq, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Syed Ali Haider Gillani,

Bilal Asghar Warriach, Qasim Langah, Malik Asad Khokhar, Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Sibtain Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Ashraf Ansari, Imran Khalid Butt and Rana Liaqat Ali.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by a number of legislators, their relatives and friends and others.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bilawal stresses importance of faith in addressing global issues
Bilawal stresses importance of faith in addressing global issues
ECP releases schedule of by-elections on 31 NA seats
ECP releases schedule of by-elections on 31 NA seats
IHC issues notices in Sheikh Rashid arrest contempt case
IHC issues notices in Sheikh Rashid arrest contempt case
COAS Munir hails sacrifices of KP Police against terrorism
COAS Munir hails sacrifices of KP Police against terrorism
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
Apex Committee decides to eradicate all sources of terrorist facilitators
Apex Committee decides to eradicate all sources of terrorist facilitators
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story