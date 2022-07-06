Advertisement
US Ambassador calls on MOS Hina Rabbani Khar

US Ambassador calls on MOS Hina Rabbani Khar
ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Donald Bloom on Wednesday called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

According to the Foreign Office, the state minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and assuming duties in Pakistan.

Khar reiterated commitment to widen and deepen longstanding Pakistan-US ties. She reaffirmed engagement in trade, investment, energy and health.

She also underlined importance of people-to-peoples and congressional engagement.

Earlier on July 2, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US Ambassador Donald Blome who called on him a day after submitting his credentials and formally resuming his duties.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s desire to further develop relations with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and interest. He said Pakistan has huge economic and demographic potential and US companies should invest in the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also stressed on holding the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement ministerial meeting later this year and also hold the Business Opportunities Conference this year.

Recalling the depth and breadth of Pakistan-US relationship, the prime minister underscored that various dialogues between have been playing a critical role in strengthening bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment, IT, climate change, health, and energy.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United States. The prime minister hoped that both countries would celebrate this historic occasion in a befitting manner, which would further deepen bilateral ties. He also stressed having more high-level exchanges between the two countries.

He congratulated the Ambassador on his presentation of credentials and expressed the hope that the envoy would devote his efforts to deepening and enhancing bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthen and reinforce bilateral ties. He also thanked Pakistan for its prompt and effective assistance in facilitating evacuation from Afghanistan.

Also Read

PM Shehbaz says looking forward to engaging with Biden administration
PM Shehbaz says looking forward to engaging with Biden administration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan looks forward to engaging...

 

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News.

