Use of EVM may eliminate 130 out of 163 poll rigging means

Analysis of ongoing 20 by-elections, recently held local and previous rounds of general elections reveals a violation of almost every section and every rule of the Elections Act 2017 in some form. It happens widely were factors of power and money overlap. This is the crux of PATTAN’s research on means of rigging and gerrymandering practices in the country. PATTAN’s study also indicates the existence of some form of equilibrium between the contesting parties in rigging in most of the constituencies. In our opinion, this is perhaps the major reason behind the ever-increasing practice of rigging in the country. The equilibrium is manipulated at each step of the electoral cycle to a bare minimum level and very discreetly. Also, utmost care is observed not to cross the limit.

Read more: LHC issues notices to ECP, PTI on notification of five reserved MPAs

The study further shows that out of 163 means of rigging and unethical practices as many as 73 could happen just on the polling day alone. The pre-poll period is spread (depending on the nature of the elections) over 90-60 days prior to polling. During this phase of elections 50 kinds of rigging means are likely to be used.

The study also found 26 means of rigging that are being practiced during the inter-election period at the highest level of decision-making. We would call this form of rigging a cascading means as they are most likely to create perpetuating impact on the rest of the 150 means of rigging. However, examination of datasets and literature review show that rigging at the highest and middle levels could not take place without the close collaboration of certain willing politicians and the establishment. In this regard, the appointment of chief election commissioner, its members and caretaker set up requires close observation of political experts.

Since 1988, this pattern is being practiced without any failing. While the establishment remained a constant and senior partner, political partners would be replaced before each election by another set of politicians. This model of collaboration to rig election through patronage-based development is being trickled down right at the grassroots level, where dozens of micro rigging means build huge impact. Our research indicates that most actors at the community and biradri level think ‘nothing is wrong with rigging.

Advertisement

Unlike India and Iran where Electronic Voting Machine is used, Pakistan’s electoral system at each step has been managed by humans and under the law, every election staff must be an employee of the government. This means she/he could be influenced or coerced during his/her election duties. Our research shows that a large majority of election officials and administrative staff are being influenced at some stage of their election duties to act dishonestly.

Read more: ECP suspends Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz’s Roshan Gharana program till July 17

Our research also clearly establishes that the use of technology i.e., EVM is likely to be the most effective way to eliminate 130 of the 163-rigging means. For instance, if a Presiding Officer is bribed or ordered to help a certain candidate during polling, counting, and result preparation, or during delimitation or electoral roll updating he is most likely to fulfill the order of his/her seniors. But, with the use of technology human involvement would definitely eliminate 101 rigging means. Even Form 45 will be produced by the EVM and if anyone has doubt about its electronic output, the paper ballots could be counted for verification.

Finally, it appears from our research that ignorance is one of the major factors of rigging. Therefore, in order to eliminate rigging and corrupt practices, workers of all contesting parties must be made aware of every kind of malpractice.

Recommendations

Advertisement PATTAN strongly recommends to minimizing human involvement in elections which has already been envisioned in the Section 94 and 104 of the Elections Act 2017 and the ECP’s Third Strategic Plan 2019-23.

PATTAN appeals to the political leadership to deepen internal party democracy and establish party chapters at grassroots level.

Political class must not seek support from the establishment to win elections.

We urge to the ECP to take concrete steps to make election staff free from the influence of political parties at every step of electoral process.

We strongly believe well-informed voters can deter would-be culprits from rigging to a large extent. The ECP is therefore urged to improve its voter education programme.

We also urge political parties to make sure their election/polling agents fully understand the polling processes and aware of rigging means. Political parties could also form groups in each constituency who have experience and knowledge of electoral processes and the law.

Advertisement Pakistan could eliminate most of the rigging practices by shifting to Proportional Representation system because it will end constituency based politics.