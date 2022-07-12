Wasim Akhtar asks Zardari and Bilawal to examine incompetency of Sindh Govt

Wasim Akhtar, former mayor of Karachi and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), lashed out at the Sindh government and demanded Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to examine their team’s “ineffectiveness” since Karachi had been “wrecked,”

KARACHI: Wasim Akhtar, former mayor of Karachi and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), lashed out at the Sindh government and demanded Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to examine their team’s “ineffectiveness” since Karachi had been “wrecked,” BOL News reports.

At a news conference in Karachi, Akhtar stated that what transpired in Karachi after the recent rainfall was not a secret.

Why didn’t the Sindh government plan despite having all of its resources? Where are you, individuals? Why were preparations not made? Where is the provincial authority for disaster management? said the MQM-P leader.

“Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto should recognize the inadequacy of their staff. You have failed because you have not delegated power. Look at Larkana and Nau Dero’s condition,” stated Akhtar. He also questioned why the Sindh government did not clean the city’s nullahs a month before the rains came, saying that the city had been “devastated.”

“The situation is the same every year, but this year there was damage. “Everyone witnessed what occurred, the city already lacked infrastructure, and what was left has been ruined,” remarked the former mayor of Karachi.

Since Monday evening, periodic heavy rains in different sections of Karachi have brought several sectors of the city to a full standstill, prompting Akhtar’s news conference. In most regions of the city, the electrical supply has been cut off for many hours, making it impossible for residents to carry out their daily tasks.

Geo News reports that rainfall gathered on the key highways and streets of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), Clifton, Malir, Airport Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Korangi, and PECHS.

In addition to residential areas, a number of the city’s important roadways, including the NIPA Chowrangi Flyover, Qayyummabad Chowrangi, Arts Council Chowrangi, Supreme Court Registry, Zainab Market, Bolton Market, and MA Jinnah Road, have been inundated by rain and sewage water, disrupting traffic flow. The former mayor of the city stated that all city underpasses were blocked by traffic because they were flooded by rains.

“City residents are inquiring where the tax money goes. “Taxes earned in Karachi should be spent locally,” stated the previous mayor of Karachi. He alleged that the employees of the departments responsible for handling the situation were in the interior of Sindh for the Eid holidays.