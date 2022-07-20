Advertisement
  • Weather update: Drizzles to continue in Karachi today
Weather update: Drizzles to continue in Karachi today

Image: File

  • Drizzles continue in various parts of Karachi today
  • Maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 38 degrees Celsius
  • A new monsoon system will enter the city from July 23
KARACHI: Drizzles continue in various parts of the city today with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, reported BOL News.

Light rain lashed parts of Karachi last night and continues to drizzle in the morning too.

Orangi Town, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Golimar, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and surrounding areas witness late-night showers.

Today, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 38 degrees Celsius. The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 11 km per hour in the city.

The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy while a new monsoon system will enter the city from July 23.

On the other hand, the weather turns pleasant in the capital as well with light to moderate rain continuing in the city since last night.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain will continue in Islamabad at intervals today.

While in Balochistan, the number of people who died due to recent rains reached 88 including 28 women, 38 men and 11 children. While, 62 people were injured in accidents during the rains, in total across the province with 3128 houses collapsed.

