Edition: English
Edition: English

Weather update: Karachi in grip of clouds & light showers

Karachi receives light drizzle, showers as weather turns pleasant

  • Karachi in grip of dark clouds with light showers
  • Another monsoon system enters Sindh and rainfall will hit this evening
  • The weather will likely remain cloudy all day
KARACHI: The city has been in the grip of dark clouds since morning with intermittent spells of light showers turning the weather pleasant for the citizens, reported BOL News.

As per predictions by Met Department, another monsoon system enters Sindh and rainfall will hit the province including Karachi this evening.

The weather will likely remain cloudy all day with light to moderate falls. However, heavy thundershowers will hit the city tomorrow and will stay till July 26.

On the other hand, Balochistan will witness more heavy downpours and there is a chance of another urban flooding in the region. The PDMA has declared most parts of the province calamity-hit and people are advised to stay cautious.

Meanwhile, Lahore city also witnessed moderate showers and the weather turned pleasant for the locals.

More rains are expected in the province this season. As per Met Department, Pakistan to receive heavy and exceptional monsoon falls this year.

