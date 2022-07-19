Advertisement
Edition: English
  News
  Pakistan
  Weather update: Karachi witnesses early morning rain
Karachi weather

  • Karachi witnesses early morning rain in many parts and the weather remains pleasant
  • Drizzles will continue in Karachi for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 37 degrees Celsius
  • A new monsoon spell will enter Karachi from July 23
KARACHI: The city witnesses early morning rain in many parts as the weather remains pleasant and more falls are expected today, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per details, drizzles will continue in Karachi for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 37 degrees Celsius.
Today, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius. The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 11 km per hour in the city.

However, a new monsoon spell will enter Karachi from July 23.

On the other hand, the weather will remain dry and humid in most parts of the country today, but there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Lower Sindh, Central/South Balochistan, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. .

Due to heavy rain, there is a risk of inundation of the low-lying areas of Karachi, while there is a risk of flooding in the local and rain-fed rivers of Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbela and Qalat.

Also Read

Pakistan weather update: More rains to hit parts of the country
Pakistan weather update: More rains to hit parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been braving heavy monsoon rainfalls this year as predicted...

