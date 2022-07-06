When there is evidence, Imran Khan says he will not remain silent: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb reacted to a statement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan that he will reveal the names involved in the foreign conspiracy against his government.

Addressing a press conference, the information minister claimed Imran Khan is using it as a pretext when there is evidence being gathered against him.

“Imran Khan should tell the people how he destroyed the economy,” she said, adding that the former prime minister jailed political leaders including Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, and Ahsan Iqbal after coming to power.

“Whenever there is any evidence, news, corruption scandal, you are claiming that you won’t stay quiet,” she said. “Tell the nation how gems were brought, about Farah Gogi’s cases and Bushra Bibi’s business transactions.”

She said Imran Khan plotted to implicate Rana Sanallauh in the fake heroine case, conspired with journalist David Rose to lodge cases against Shehbaz Sharif, while Ahsan Iqbal was arrested for building a sports complex.

“The (British agency) NCA were demanding proof but they didn’t submit. After two years, nothing was proven against Shehbaz Sharif. The courts proved there was no corruption, no money laundering , kickbacks, or misuse of authority,” she added.

She added that the PTI government failed to procure cheap LNG which led to the current crisis as it was concerned on cases against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail. “When he became the prime minister, he lied about giving 10 million jobs, 5 million houses, and ending corruption in ninety days,” she added.

She claimed that Imran Khan used the false narrative of foreign conspiracy and delayed bringing out the diplomatic cipher because he was confident of winning the no-confidence vote.

“On March 28, Imran Khan brought the cipher out from his pocket on Bushra Bibi’s insistence,” she claimed. “He used the narrative of treason with the cipher on her saying. They should be ashamed of blaming state institutions.”

She said Imran Khan should tell the public how the petrol and gas mafia benefited for four years. She added there was no power plants running on furnace oil from 2013-2018 but they have now shifted.

She added that the sugar mafia raise prices from Rs52 to Rs102 per kg while women had to give biometrics to buy the commodity. She added the PTI government exported sugar and created an artificial crisis in the country.

“Imran Khan played with the economy, the people and the country for his politics. Now when the evidence has come, he claims that he will not remains quite.”

