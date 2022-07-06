Former wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider seeks help from PCB

Advertisement
  • Former wicketkeeper of Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) Zulqarnain Haider is suffering from severe stomach disease. He seeks help  from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
  • Zulqarnain Haider suffered the infection while competing in an international cricket league in Oman. He was taken to Pakistan and admitted to a private hospital in Lahore
  • The former wicketkeeper said that PCB had reached out to him and promised financial assistance
  • The family of the veteran keeper also requests that Zulqarnain needs support, and he should be given a job in the relevant field of sports.
LAHORE: Former wicketkeeper of Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) Zulqarnain Haider is suffering from severe stomach disease. He seeks help from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), BOL News reports on Wednesday.

According to the details, Zulqarnain Haider suffered the infection while competing in an international cricket league in Oman. He was taken to Pakistan and admitted to a private hospital in Lahore.

In an interview with BOL News, Ziulqarnain said, “the infection was caused by eating stale food in Oman. Chemicals spread in the stomach due to stomach ulcers, and condition got worst. I could not afford the expensive treatment abroad and had to come to Pakistan.”

The former wicketkeeper of Pakistan said that PCB had reached out to him and promised financial assistance. “I hope my bills will be cleared soon, and it is my right.”

Zulqarnain’s daughter also remarked about her father’s worries, “my father was linked with cricket, but now he is seeking a job. Because of his health, Dad can’t play cricket as he used to. My family and I are writing to request that PCB find my father a job.”

The family of the veteran keeper also requests that Zulqarnain needs support, and he should be given a job in the relevant field of sports.

