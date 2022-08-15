15 tourists including children and women were trapped in Kumrat Valley

Tourists reportedly have been facing shortage of food while children are also falling ill

The video of tourists went viral on social media

Peshawar-As many as 15 tourists including children and women were trapped in flood-hit tourist spot Kumrat valley, Upper Dir.

The tourists belong to Punjab province. The tourists reportedly have been facing a shortage of food while children are also falling ill.

The due to flood, the road of Kumrat valley has been flooded in different places and tourists could not be evacuated from the valley for the last two days.

The trapped tourists appealed to the federal and provincial governments for help. The video of tourists went viral on social media.

On the other hand, heavy rain started again in Dera Ismail Khan City and its suburban areas.

According to the Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 70,000 is passing through Kot Murtaza Barrage Dera Ismail Khan. The announcements are also being made from mosques in different villages of Tehsil Kulachi.

The district administration directed the people to move to safe places immediately. Deputy Commissioner DI Khan has directed the people of the Kaccha area to leave the area immediately

At least 20 people lost their lives in rains and flood-related incidents across the district while more than 100 people have been injured so far.

