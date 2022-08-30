40 killed as bus washed away in floodwater

Strong flash floods toppled a bus carrying more than 40 passengers near the Indus Highway’s Mehar Bypass on Tuesday

DADU: Strong flash floods toppled a bus carrying more than 40 passengers near the Indus Highway’s Mehar Bypass on Tuesday, rescue authorities said, as the disaster wreaked devastation throughout the nation.

According to authorities, three of the 40 persons were washed away in the floods, while the others were rescued by on-site rescue crews. They claimed that the passenger bus was on its way to Larkana. The Mehar Indus Route is now under water due to floods in the area, and both tracks of the highway have been blocked by traffic.

Over 40 villages in Mehar’s Mangwani Union Council have been flooded.

Pakistan is dealing with devastating floods that have killed over 1100 people, devastated infrastructure and agriculture, and impacted 33 million people.

Early estimates put the flood damage at more than $10 billion, according to the authorities, who added that the rest of the world owed the South Asian country assistance in dealing with the repercussions of man-made climate change.



Torrential rains have caused flash floods to erupt from the northern highlands, damaging houses, and bridges and sweeping away roads and crops.

Massive amounts of water are flowing into the Indus River, which flows down the center of the country from the northern highlands to the southern plains, causing floods along its course.