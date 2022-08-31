Advertisement
431,200 cusecs water released by IRSA

  • IRSA on Wednesday discharged 431,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations while receiving 455,000 cusecs of freshwater
  • IRSA indicates that the Tarbela Dam has already reached its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and that it was 152 feet higher than its dead level, which was 1,398 feet
ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday discharged 431,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations while receiving 455,000 cusecs of freshwater.

The information that was made public by IRSA indicates that the Tarbela Dam has already reached its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and that it was 152 feet higher than its dead level, which was 1,398 feet. Both the water coming into and leaving the dam at a rate of 202,300 cusecs per second was measured.

At the Mangla Dam, the water level in the River Jhelum was 1186.15 feet, which was 136.15 feet higher than its previous dead level of 1,050 feet. Both the incoming and outgoing water was measured and recorded. 33,800 cusecs and, in the opposite direction, 10,000 cusecs.

The amount of water that was released was recorded to be 298,600 cusecs in Kalabagh, 608,200 cusecs in Taunsa, and 529,800 cusecs in Sukkur accordingly.

In a similar fashion, a total of 161,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera from the River Kabul, while 29,700 cusecs of water were discharged from the River Chenab at Marala.

