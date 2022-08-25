49 new dengue cases detected in Karachi

58 more dengue fever cases were reported across the Sindh

Karachi-At least 58 new dengue fever cases were reported across the Sindh province out of which 49 emerged in Karachi division.

The Vector Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 2,071 dengue cases throughout the Sindh province out of them 1,729 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to August,23 2022.

No any death due to the dengue fever was reported yet in the province.

A total 839 dengue fever cases emerged in the month of August so far out of them 787 were recorded in Karachi division.

Out of total 2,071 Sindh cases, 1,729 were recorded in Karachi this year so far.

The majority of cases were recorded in District East 735, followed by District Central 387 and District South 299 while 174 in Tharparkar district.

Earlier, Fiji has seen an increase in the number of people being admitted to the hospital with leptospirosis and dengue fever, said Fiji’s Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary James Fong.

Fong said nine children were admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, capital of the island country, over the weekend.

He said three more people have died, including a 63-year-old, an eight-year-old and a 20-year-old.

