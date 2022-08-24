“Flood in Sindh more dangerous than that of 2010”

The flood situation caused by continuous rains in the province is more dangerous than the flood of 2010

The recent rains have wreaked havoc in the province and claimed 30 lives across Sindh

The Met Department has predicted more heavy rainfalls in the coming days across the province

KARACHI: Provincial Environment Minister Sindh Ismail Rahoo has described the flood situation caused by continuous rains in the province as more dangerous than the flood of 2010.

Ismail Rahoo said that the recent rains have wreaked havoc in the province and claimed 30 lives across Sindh. He warned that there might be a shortage of food items in Sindh and Balochistan, and the country may suffer from a food crisis due to continuous rains and flood situations.

As per data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in the last 24 hours, 30 people lost their lives due to the flood situation in Sindh. The highest number of deaths occurred in Nowshehru Feroz as 11 people were killed due to the falls.

Meanwhile, since the onset of the monsoon in Sindh, 293 people have lost their lives. 836 people were injured in various accidents.

In the last 24 hours, 658 cattle were killed across Sindh while, 28 thousand 994 houses were partially affected. 6 thousand 382 houses were completely destroyed.

The Met Department has predicted more heavy rainfalls in the coming days across the province and a warning has been issued in this regard.

